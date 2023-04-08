Aces' Offense Erupts In 19-4 Victory Over Tacoma

Tacoma, Wash. - A pair of seven-run innings unleashed by the Reno Aces (3-5) offense ended the club's five-game losing streak with a 19-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (5-3) Saturday night at Cheney Stadium. The 19 runs scored set a new season high for Reno.

The Aces' offense erupted for 19 hits, including three home runs in a blowout victory. Dominic Fletcher and Blaze Alexander hit their first homers of the season, while Buddy Kennedy hit his third, a team high.

Five players in Reno's lineup recorded at least two hits: Kennedy (3), Phillip Evans (3), Emmanuel Rivera (3), Alexander, P.J. Higgins, Diego Castillo, and Seth Beer.

Brandon Pfaadt pitched well in his second start of the season for Reno, where he held the high-powered Tacoma lineup to just one run in 4 2/3 innings. Pfaadt struck out five and allowed only two hits.

The Aces scored more runs tonight (19) than in their previous five games combined (13). The series concludes Sunday with the first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables:

- Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-5, HR, 3 RBI

- Blaze Alexander: 2-for-4, HR, 3B, 3 RBI

- Phillip Evans: 3-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

- Seth Beer: 2-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Following Reno's six-game series in Tacoma, the Aces return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 11th, with a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.

