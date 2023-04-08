Bees Beat Isotopes, 15-2

Albuquerque, NM - Salt Lake's starting pitcher and Farmington, New Mexico, native Chase Silseth tossed 6.0 shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out seven to propel the Bees to a 15-2 victory over the Isotopes Friday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: - Catcher Daniel Cope made his Triple-A debut and collected his first hit in his first at-bat.

-Coco Montes drove in the Isotopes two runs in the eighth inning. It was his first multi-RBI game since his final contest of the 2022 season on Sept. 26 vs. El Paso.

-Nolan Jones drew two walks for the first time since Sept. 27, 2022, with Triple-A Columbus.

-Albuquerque's pitching staff fanned 11 Salt Lake hitters for the third-straight game.

Silseth's seven strikeouts are the most by an opposing starter this season and most since Jimmy Endersby struck out 11 Sept. 2 at Sugar Land. He was also the first opposing starting pitcher to throw 6+ frames since Round Rock's Kolby Allard August 28, 2022.

- The Isotopes have now allowed double-digit hits in back-to-back games after not allowing double-digit hits prior to Wednesday's contest.

-The 15 runs allowed are a season-high and the most since surrendering 18 against Round Rock Aug. 27, 2022.

-The six Isotope pitchers combined to walk 11 Bees, the most in a game since July 1, 2022 vs. Sugar Land.

-The 19 hits surrendered were also the most since allowing 19 May 10, 2022, vs. Sugar Land.

-The 13-run defeat is the biggest margin in a loss against Salt Lake in team history, the largest loss since a 14-3 defeat vs. El Paso Sept. 6, 2022, and the worst margin of defeat in an April game (April 20, 2022: 14-1 loss at Round Rock).

-Jo Adell's first inning homer is his ninth longball in 13 games at Isotopes Park. Kevin Padlo also homered and has nine homers in 12 contests at RGCU Field.

-Jeff Criswell was charged with his first loss of the season after allowing three runs on four hits, one homer and two walks with two punchouts over 2.0 frames. The 2.0 innings pitched were tied (fourth time) for his shortest start of his career. All three other instances happened in his rookie season when he made five appearances after being drafted.

-The Isotopes were held to two runs or fewer for the third time in seven games.

-The Bees committed two errors on the night, their eighth in four games.

-Albuquerque relented nine extra-base hits, the most since surrendering 15 vs. Round Rock Aug. 27.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees will meet for the fifth game of the series Saturday night for a 6:35 pm MST first pitch. Peter Lambert is scheduled to take the hill while lefty Kenny Rosenberg is slated to start for Salt Lake. It is also the club's first of six Mariachis games. The first 2,000 fans 21 & older will receive a Mariachis long-sleeve t-shirt, courtesy of Modelo Especial.

