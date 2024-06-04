Delentz Pierre Named to Team of the Week for Week 13

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the USL Championship officially announced today that Delentz Pierre has been named to the Team of the Week for week 13 of the 2024 season, presented by Konami eFootball.

The Switchbacks started with a bang on Saturday night, with #4 Delentz Pierre making an immediate impact when coming onto the pitch. In the 2' #10 Zach Zandi found the opportunity to pick up the ball and passed it up the field. Pierre made the touch from beyond 25 yards to score in the left top corner of the net. Pierre's goal marks the fastest goal for the Switchbacks this season in the USL Championship.

Pierre, 23, not only earned the only goal of the match, but he also exhibited impressive defensive skills, helping earn another clean sheet for the Switchbacks. This defender had three tackles, eight clearances, and won five duels.

The Switchbacks will be on the road for next week's game as they play on June 8th against Memphis 901 FC. Then mark your calendars for June 15th as the Switchbacks play at Weidner Field for a Father's Day Celebration as they take on Orange County SC! For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 13

GK - Antony Siaha, Monterey Bay F.C.

D - Ben Ofeimu, Indy Eleven

D - Delentz Pierre, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

D - AJ Paterson, Birmingham Legion FC

D - Triston Hodge, Hartford Athletic

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC

M - Jake Morris, Louisville City FC

M - Kyle Scott, Orange County SC

F - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC

F - Charlie Dennis, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Coach - Robbie Neilson, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (PHX), Robby Dambrot (LDN), Shawn Smart (LV), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Thomas Amang (OC), Mark Doyle (RI)

