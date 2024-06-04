Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC 6/5/24

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

Back in Copa Tejas: SAFC hosts a Copa Tejas opponent for the first time this season after going 2-0-2 against Copa Tejas foes (El Paso and Rio Grande Valley) last season. San Antonio and El Paso will compete head-to-head for the Copa Tejas trophy this season after RGV ceased operations in the offseason. The last two seasons, SAFC has swept both the Copa Tejas trophy for head-to-head record against El Paso and RGV, as well as the shield, which is awarded to the USL Championship, MLS, NWSL or USL League One side with the highest point-per-game total.

Welcome to the 210: SAFC brought in some more firepower this week with the acquistion of forward Jake LaCava from Charleston Battery via transfer. LaCava, a 2022 USL Championship Young Player of the Year Finalist, comes to the Alamo City after posting 26 goals and 18 assists in 115 USL Championship matches. The 23-year-old previously played with the Tampa Bay Rowdies and New York Red Bulls II.

Fire Away: A third of the way into the season, SAFC sits at the top of the league in multiple offensive categories. San Antonio currently has the second-most goals in the Western Conference with 17 and is tied for the third-highest conversion rate across USL Championship at 18%.

---------------

USL Championship Match #13 - San Antonio FC vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: CBS Sports Network

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 4-3-5 (17 pts; 4th in Western Conference)

El Paso Locomotive FC: 2-9-2 (8 pts; 12th in Western Conference)

All-time Series: San Antonio leads the all-time series 5-3-3. The last meeting was a 2-1 road win for SAFC in July 2023.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvELP

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.