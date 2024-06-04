Triston Hodge Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Triston Hodge has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 13. This is Hartford's seventh selection to Team of the Week, and Hodge's second this season (Week Five). He joins Deshane Beckford (Week Five), Anderson Asiedu and Paul Walters (Week Three), and Romario Williams (Week One) on the club's impressive list through the 2024 season so far.

Hodge was active on both sides of the ball in Hartford's 1-1 draw against Rhode Island FC this Saturday, distributing well in attacking areas and making things difficult for Rhode Island while protecting Hartford's goal. The Trinidad and Tobago International was the assist man on Joe Farrell's equalizing goal in the 24th minute, looping in a perfect cross at the top of the six yard box finished off by Farrell's well-placed header. Hodge created two more chances, won eight ground duels, and added three clearances on the defensive end to help his club secure a point after falling down 1-0 early at home.

Hodge has been reliable for Hartford this season, as he's the only player to start all 11 matches and leads the team in minutes played (943). Defensively, he leads the team in duels won (79) and is second on the team in tackles won (14).

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 13

GK - Antony Siaha, Monterey Bay F.C.: The Cameroonian goalkeeper posted 13 saves across two shutouts against the Charleston Battery and New Mexico United, including a penalty save against New Mexico, to record a Goals Prevented mark for the week of -3.55.

D - Ben Ofeimu, Indy Eleven: The 23-year-old posted 14 clearances and two goal line clearances among his five blocked shots while also winning 4 of 6 duels in Indy's 2-1 victory on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

D - Delentz Pierre, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: The 23-year-old scored an outstanding long-range strike that proved to be the game-winner against Oakland Roots SC and then helped the Switchbacks preserve a shutout, winning 3 of 4 ground duels and making eight clearances at Weidner Field.

D - AJ Paterson, Birmingham Legion FC: The Grenada international recorded one assist and had two big chances created while completing 30 of 37 passes overall in Legion's 3-1 victory at El Paso Locomotive FC while recording three interceptions and two clearances defensively.

D - Triston Hodge, Hartford Athletic: The Trinidad and Tobago international notched one assist and three chances created in Hartford's 1-1 draw with Rhode Island FC and won 8 of 9 ground duels while making three clearances and six recoveries defensively.

M - Florian Valot, Loudoun United FC: The French midfielder recorded a goal and an assist as United took its third consecutive victory with a 3-0 win against FC Tulsa while also completing 41 of 51 passes and winning 2 of 2 tackles.

M - Jake Morris, Louisville City FC: The 25-year-old scored once and had three shots and three chances created in LouCity's 5-1 victory against Detroit City FC while completing 49 of 66 passes and playing 180 minutes across LouCity's two wins on the week.

M - Kyle Scott, Orange County SC: Scott scored his first goal for OCSC and completed 50 of 55 passes while winning 6 of 11 duels in the side's 3-2 victory against Detroit City FC on Saturday night.

F - Tyler Pasher, Birmingham Legion FC: The Canadian scored once and had five shots overall while recording two key passes in Legion's 3-1 victory against El Paso Locomotive FC and won 7 of 13 duels while completing 24 of 33 passes overall.

F - Wilson Harris, Louisville City FC: The 24-year-old recorded a pair of goals in LouCity's 5-1 victory against Detroit City FC on Wednesday night and had three shots on target while completing 11 of 14 passes and winning 4 of 6 ground duels.

F - Charlie Dennis, Tampa Bay Rowdies: The English attacking midfielder scored the only goal as the Rowdies handed Sacramento Republic FC its first defeat across all competitions and had four chances created overall while completing 15 of 17 passes and winning 11 of 20 duels.

Coach - Robbie Neilson, Tampa Bay Rowdies: Neilson's side put in a dominant display in handing Sacramento Republic FC its first loss of the season in all competitions as the Rowdies outshot Sacramento 20-6 and had 10 shots on target while only allowing 18.5 percent of the play to occur in Tampa Bay's defensive third.

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (PHX), Robby Dambrot (LDN), Shawn Smart (LV), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Thomas Amang (OC), Mark Doyle (RI)

