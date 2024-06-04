Ofeimu Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







INDIANAPOLIS/TAMPA - Indy Eleven's Benjamin Ofeimu was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week following the Boys in Blue's week 13 win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.

The defender registered a game- and season-high 14 clearances and five blocked shots, including a pair of goal line clearances, to help lead Indy to the 2-1 victory. Ofeimu also won four of six duels in the match-up.

The Boys in Blue are now unbeaten in ten straight matches across all competitions, including a club-best six wins in USL Championship matches. The last loss for Indy came on April 13 against Charleston Battery, who sits just five points ahead of third-place Indy in the Eastern Conference standings. Indy has scored in 13 straight USLC matches to open the 2024 season, bringing their total to 25 goals. The streak is the longest to open a USLC campaign and is the longest run overall within the same USLC season for the club, surpassing a 12-game streak in 2022.

Coach: Robbie Neilson (TBR)

Bench: Rocco Ríos Novo (PHX), Robby Dambrot (LDN), Shawn Smart (LV), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Thomas Amang (OC), Mark Doyle (RI)

Indy stays on the road to face Birmingham Legion FC Sunday. Kick is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with action streaming on ESPN+ and available on SIRIUSXM FC Channel 157. Indy returns home to host San Antonio FC on June 15. Single-game tickets are available for all matches via Ticketmaster. For more information on all ticket options click here. For questions, please email tickets@indyeleven.com or give us a call at 317.685.1100.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.