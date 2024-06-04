Republic FC Goalkeeper Danny Vitiello Nominated for USL Championship Week 13 Save of the Week

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Today, the USL Championship announced that Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello's 66th-minute save against the Tampa Bay Rowdies has been nominated for Fans' Choice Save of the Week for Week 13. Voting is open now at USLChampionship.com through Friday, June 7 at 9:00 a.m. PT.

The leaping effort denied a second goal from the visitors mid-way through the second half. Tampa Bay's Lewis Hilton went for goal on a set play opportunity, aiming for the near post, but Vitiello punched the ball away to keep it out of the top corner. Vitiello would finish the match with a season high eight saves.

Vote for Vitiello at USLChampionship.com

This is Vitiello's second consecutive nomination for the weekly fan vote and fourth this season. He won last week's honor for a second half save that preserved Republic FC's clean sheet against Birmingham Legion FC.

Republic FC returns to the pitch this Saturday on the road, taking on Monterey Bay F.C. from Seaside, California. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast live in English and Spanish on Antenna TV 40.2 and streaming on FOX40.com, the Fox40 News mobile app, and ESPN+.

Tickets are on sale now for the first edition of Republic FC's annual Brewfest Series on Saturday, June 15. The pre-match event for people aged 21 and up will celebrate the region's diverse brewing community with unlimited tastings from over 20 local breweries, meet & greets with brewmasters, live music, and more. Brewfest tickets also include entry to that night's match against Northern California rival Oakland Roots SC. Tickets start at $60 and are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.