New Mexico United & Sacramento Republic FC Announce Match Reschedule

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and Sacramento Republic FC have rescheduled the match between the two clubs - previously scheduled for July 6th - to September 18th. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM at Isotopes Park, with gates opening at 6:00 PM.

In addition, the return fixture in Sacramento on September 29th will be moved to a 5:30 PM PT/6:30 PM MT kick-off to accommodate the match being picked up for national broadcast on ESPN2.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.