New Mexico United & Sacramento Republic FC Announce Match Reschedule
June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United and Sacramento Republic FC have rescheduled the match between the two clubs - previously scheduled for July 6th - to September 18th. The match will kick off at 7:00 PM at Isotopes Park, with gates opening at 6:00 PM.
In addition, the return fixture in Sacramento on September 29th will be moved to a 5:30 PM PT/6:30 PM MT kick-off to accommodate the match being picked up for national broadcast on ESPN2.
