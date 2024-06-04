Republic FC Road Match at New Mexico United Rescheduled to September 18

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Today, USL Championship announced a new date for Republic FC's match at New Mexico United, originally scheduled for Saturday, July 6.

The match will now take place on Wednesday, September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque, New Mexico and will be broadcast live on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com, through the FOX40 News mobile app, and on ESPN+.

Tickets are on sale now for the first edition of Republic FC's Annual Brewfest Series on Saturday, June 15. The pre-match event for people aged 21 and up will celebrate the region's diverse brewing community with unlimited tastings from over 20 local breweries, meet & greets with brewmasters, live music, and more. Brewfest tickets also include entry to that night's match against Northern California rival Oakland Roots SC. Tickets start at $60 and are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

