Antony Siaha Earns Player of the Week Honors

June 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay F.C. earned four points of a possible six with two shutouts against the two teams on top of each respective conference table last week. It started with a shutout draw against Charleston Battery midweek and wrapped up with a 1-0 win over New Mexico United four days later. For his performance across both matches, goalkeeper Antony Siaha has been named USL Championship's Player of the Week for Week 13, presented by Konami eFootball.

Siaha's Player of the Week honor comes after a week in which the Cameroonian goalkeeper stopped all 13 shots that he faced enroute to two clean sheets and four crucial points for Monterey Bay at large. In the second match of the week alone, Siaha saved one penalty a few minutes after heavily influencing another PK miss to cap off a stellar, all-around outing for the big man - one that included his involvement in the game-winning goal as his quick distribution lit the fuse on the successful counter. The 26-year-old's season-high, seven-save performance against New Mexico United followed a midweek, six-save night vs Charleston Battery.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 13 lined up in a 4-3-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Antony Siaha (MB) Defenders - Ben Ofeimu (IND), Delentz Pierre (COS), AJ Paterson (BHM), Triston Hodge (HFD) Midfielders - Florian Valot (LDN), Jake Morris (LOU), Kyle Scott (OC) Forwards - Tyler Pasher (BHM), Wilson Harris (LOU), Charlie Dennis (TBR)

Coach - Robbie Neilson (TBR)

Bench - Rocco Rios Novo (PHX), Robby Dambrot (LDN), Shawn Smart (LV), Elijah Wynder (LOU), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Thomas Amang (OC), Mark Doyle (RI)

