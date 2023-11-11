Dawgs Clipped by Havoc in 2-1 Shootout Loss

HUNTSVILLE, AL. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (4-1-2) sent the game to overtime with a late goal, but fell 2-1 to the Huntsville Havoc (4-3-1) in a shootout loss at the Von Braun Center. Matt O'Dea scored Roanoke's lone goal.

Roanoke started the game strong, outshooting Huntsville 10-6 in the first period and garnering several big chances. The Dawgs even drew three power play chances, yet neither team was able to find the game's opening goal. The first period was scoreless when the horn sounded for the first intermission.

The second period started off controversially, as an apparent goal for Huntsville wasn't immediately called and was eventually ruled in by the goal judge on that end. The Havoc had the lead just 10 seconds into the period, and snagged the momentum of the game for the rest of the frame. Roanoke was outshot 15-9 in the period, and trailed 1-0 entering the second break.

The Dawgs continued to battle in the third period, outshooting the Havoc 15-9 and putting pressure on Huntsville all the way to the end. With the next empty for the final 99 seconds of regulation, Roanoke finally found a breakthrough when O'Dea lasered the puck into the net off of a sweet feed by CJ Stubbs to tie the game with just 16 seconds left. Regulation ended with the score tied 1-1, and the game went to overtime.

Huntsville forced some outlandish saves by Roanoke's Austyn Roudebush in the overtime period, and he continued to be outstanding as he'd been all night for the Dawgs. Despite being outshot 5-1 in the extra period, the Dawgs forced a shootout. In the shootout, Roanoke failed to score on its six chances despite having several golden looks on net. In the end, Alex Kielczewski's goal in the sixth round sealed the second point for Huntsville.

Roudebush and Huntsville's Brian Wilson each stopped 34-of-35 shots faced. The Dawgs went 0-for-6 on the power play, while the Havoc went 0-for-3 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will return home tomorrow night, November 11, to take on the Macon Mayhem. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

