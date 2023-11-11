Marksmen Extend Point Streak to Eight Games, Fall to Storm 3-2 in Overtime

MOLINE, Ill - The Fayetteville Marksmen extended their league-leading point streak to eight games and grabbed a point from the Quad City Storm Saturday at Vibrant Arena.

The Storm jumped out to a 1-0 lead just two minutes and 9 seconds into the game when they took advantage of a bouncing puck behind the net and potted a wraparound goal, but the Marksmen had an answer. Anthony Yurkins (2) scored a rebound goal off the back boards to tie things up 1-1, 8:40 into the second. John Moncovich (5) started the play off by winning a puck battle and sending it to Billy Jerry (4) behind the net. Jerry circled the zone and rocketed a shot off the wall to create the rebound in front. The teams took the 1-1 tie into intermission with Quad City outshooting Fayetteville 9-6.

Max Johnson (5) scored his second goal of the weekend just over two minutes into the middle period to give Fayetteville a 2-1 lead after chasing his own rebound from a far-side wall shot. The Marksmen would carry the 2-1 lead all the way through into the third period, despite being outshot 23-16.

The third period saw solid goaltending from both sides, and Ryan Kenny turned aside 21 shots, but the Storm stood tall to force overtime.

Fayetteville held possession for much of overtime, but Quad City would take advantage on a delayed penalty to score its game-winning goal with just nine seconds remaining in the extra frame.

Kenny saved 46 shots against in his third start of the season, the most by a Marksmen goaltender in the 2023-24 campaign.

The Marksmen extended their point streak to eight-straight games, and will look to further separate from the rest of the teams in the SPHL when they host the Knoxville Ice Bears for the School Day Game at the Crown Colisuem, presented by Dole Foods at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

