Dawgs Outlast Mayhem in 3-2 OT Win

November 11, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (5-1-2) prevailed 3-2 in overtime over the Macon Mayhem (3-4-1) thanks to Xavier Filion's game-winning goal on Saturday night at Berglund Center. CJ Stubbs and Jacob Kelly added goals for Roanoke, Nick Ford had two assists, and Alex Norwinski notched his first pro point with an assist.

Macon started the period off strong with five of the game's first six shots on goal, but Roanoke found its footing a bit later in the period. A couple of looks by Mac Jansen were saved, but both teams were strong defensively by blocking shots and interrupting passing lanes. Roanoke's Brendan Pepe did smother Macon's Mitchell Hale in a quick fight at the 13:26 mark, but the game was still scoreless at the first intermission.

The second period was still tightly-contested until roughly nine minutes into the frame. Kelly snagged a puck from Norwinski along the left wing wall, skated to his right towards the middle of the zone, and fired a missile into the net for the opening goal at 9:08. That opener was quickly equalized, as Macon's CJ Hayes slapped home a rebound just 33 seconds later to make it 1-1. A penalty against Macon put the Dawgs on the power play for the first time on the night, and Stubbs was able to slam home a rebound from Ford's initial slapshot. The Dawgs held that 2-1 lead into the second break.

Roanoke tried to see the game out in the third period, and held the Mayhem to just nine shots even with Macon furiously attempting to mount the comeback. A late penalty against Roanoke's Stephen Alvo put Macon on the power play with the net emptied, and with just 23.4 seconds left, Michael McChesney banked the puck off of the back of Roanoke's Brody Claeys to tie the score at 2-2. The game went to overtime for the second consecutive night for the Dawgs.

In overtime, Roanoke's first trio of Matt O'Dea, Steven Leonard, and Filion were seemingly flying around the ice. O'Dea forced a turnover in his own end, Leonard picked up the puck and patiently waited for Filion to leak out in transition. Leonard hit Filion for the breakaway chance, which the 21-year old rookie smashed home to give the Dawgs the victory just 47 seconds into the extra frame. This marked the 12th straight win by the Dawgs over the Mayhem dating back to December 11, 2021.

Claeys saved 28-of-30 shots, and Macon's Josh Boyko stopped 24-of-27 shots faced. The Dawgs went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Mayhem went 1-for-2 on the power play.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road next Friday night, November 17, to take on the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop is slated for 8:15 P.M. EST at Carver Arena, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Season tickets, group tickets, and single game tickets are on sale now by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs office or visiting the Berglund Center box office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from November 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.