Havoc Prevails 2-1 in Shootout

In a gritty battle at Propst Arena, the Huntsville Havoc edged out the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a hard-fought shootout, sealing a 2-1 victory that had the home fans on their feet.

The first period was a physical affair with both teams trading penalties but no goals on the board. The action picked up in the second when Huntsville's Stewart netted a quick one just 10 seconds in. Despite several power-play opportunities, both goaltenders held strong, keeping the game tight.

Roanoke amped up the pressure in the third, and with just seconds left, O'Dea managed to tie it up, forcing the game into overtime. However, sudden death didn't produce a winner, setting the stage for a shootout showdown.

The shootout saw Roanoke shooters come up empty against the solid goaltending of Huntsville's Wilson. Kielczewski capitalized for Huntsville, securing the win in front of the roaring home crowd.

The 2-1 shootout victory showcased defensive prowess and goaltending excellence, leaving the Huntsville faithful satisfied and eager for more hard-fought battles on home ice.

