SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Evansville's Dmitry Yuskevich

Evansville's Dmitry Yuskevich has been suspended one game, under Rule 23.3, for incurring his second game misconduct of the season in Game 35, Evansville at Peoria, played on Friday, November 10.

Yuskevich was assessed a major penalty for fighting, a game misconduct under Rule 46.16, Third Man In, and a game misconduct under Rule 46.5, Continuing Altercation at 10:06 of the second period.

Yuskevich will miss Evansville's game tonight against Huntsville.

