Ice Flyers Edge Ice Bears, 5-4
November 11, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
The Ice Flyers secured a 5-4 win in the first of two games against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.
In front of 5,225 fans on Adult Jersey Giveaway Night, the Ice Flyers started hot and produced 3 of their 5 goals in the first period.
Brett Mecrones continued his hot streak, finding the back of the net twice with Sean Gulka and Dallas Comeau joining in on the fun with crowd pleasing scraps.
Kaden Fulcher secured his 2nd win in a row with 27 saves on 31 shots after shutting out the Birmingham Bulls the night before.
The Ice Flyers now move on to game two of the weekend series on Saturday night for their Inaugural Blue Angels Night.
Scoring Summary
1st period
KNX 0, PEN 1
16:54 Mitch Atkins (3) - Garrett Milan
KNX 1, PEN 1
15:12 Skate Skalde (2) - Justin Levac, Jordan Stallard
KNX 1, PEN 2
13:25 Brett Mecrones (5) - None
KNX 1, PEN 3
5:34 - Brett Mecrones (6) - Taylor Egan
2nd period
KNX 1, PEN 4
19:35 Cooper Jones (1) - Garrett Milan
KNX 2, PEN 4
16:15 Cameron Hough (1) - None
KNX 3, PEN 4
3:53 Seth Ensor (1) - Tyler Rollo, Cameron Hough
KNX 3, PEN 5
0:02 Brendan Soucie (1) - None
3rd Period
KNX 4, PEN 5
1:27 Cameron Hough (2) - Brady Fleurent, Jordan Stallard
