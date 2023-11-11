Ice Flyers Edge Ice Bears, 5-4

November 11, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Ice Flyers secured a 5-4 win in the first of two games against the Knoxville Ice Bears on Friday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

In front of 5,225 fans on Adult Jersey Giveaway Night, the Ice Flyers started hot and produced 3 of their 5 goals in the first period.

Brett Mecrones continued his hot streak, finding the back of the net twice with Sean Gulka and Dallas Comeau joining in on the fun with crowd pleasing scraps.

Kaden Fulcher secured his 2nd win in a row with 27 saves on 31 shots after shutting out the Birmingham Bulls the night before.

The Ice Flyers now move on to game two of the weekend series on Saturday night for their Inaugural Blue Angels Night.

Scoring Summary

1st period

KNX 0, PEN 1

16:54 Mitch Atkins (3) - Garrett Milan

KNX 1, PEN 1

15:12 Skate Skalde (2) - Justin Levac, Jordan Stallard

KNX 1, PEN 2

13:25 Brett Mecrones (5) - None

KNX 1, PEN 3

5:34 - Brett Mecrones (6) - Taylor Egan

2nd period

KNX 1, PEN 4

19:35 Cooper Jones (1) - Garrett Milan

KNX 2, PEN 4

16:15 Cameron Hough (1) - None

KNX 3, PEN 4

3:53 Seth Ensor (1) - Tyler Rollo, Cameron Hough

KNX 3, PEN 5

0:02 Brendan Soucie (1) - None

3rd Period

KNX 4, PEN 5

1:27 Cameron Hough (2) - Brady Fleurent, Jordan Stallard

