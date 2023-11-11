ThunderBolts' Offense Stifled in 5-1 Loss to Havoc

November 11, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: The Thunderbolts struck first, however could not hold the lead as the Havoc shut down the Thunderbolts the rest of the way in a 5-1 loss at Ford Center on Saturday night. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Tuesday, November 14th against the Peoria Rivermen, puck drop at 10:00am CT.

Tommy Stang scored at the 10:10 mark of the first period, assisted by Mark Zhukov and Grayson Valente, however this lead lasted only two and a half minutes, as Dominick Procopio tied the game at 12:40. Under two minutes later, Jack Jaunich put Huntsville ahead at 14:20. The lone goal of the second period came from Colan Fitzgerald, scoring at 10:24 to extend the Havoc lead to 3-1 following video review confirming the goal's authenticity. In the third period, Doug Elgstam finished a rush to the Evansville net to make it 4-1 Huntsville at 10:50, and Procopio finished the scoring with an empty net goal at 18:40, 5-1 Havoc. Among the bright spots for Evansville was another solid penalty killing game that went 6 for 6, and strong play from debuting goalie Michael Herringer.

Stang scored the lone Evansville goal, while Herringer finished with 35 saves on 39 shots. The Thunderbolts and Havoc meet once again on Friday, December 15th at Ford Center.

