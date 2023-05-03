Dash Find a Way to Win, 7-6

May 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the third consecutive game, the Winston-Salem Dash had to dig deep. The Greensboro Grasshoppers put up four unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth to tie the game up at six. Wednesday afternoon, the Dash did not wait until the ninth to bring home the victory. In the bottom of the eighth, Terrell Tatum drove home the go-ahead run giving Winston-Salem the lead and win, 7-6, in front of 6,409 fans at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem (16-5) jumped out of the gates early, plating three in the bottom of the first thanks to DJ Gladney and Wes Kath both driving in runs. Greensboro (14-9) responded against Dash starter Brooks Gosswein in the second scoring two cutting the lead to one, 3-2. Winston-Salem had an answer after a catcher's interference was called on Eli Wilson with the bases loaded, putting the Dash up 4-2.

The two sides traded zeroes on the scoreboard over the next two innings with Gosswein settling in. In the bottom of the fifth, Gladney was called upon again to show up big. With a runner on first, the hero from last night got a pitch low in the zone and cranked his league leading eighth home run to left center, extending the Winston-Salem advantage to four, 6-2.

Gosswein came out for the sixth working with a four-run lead and pitched like it. He worked around a two-out single and finished the day with his longest outing of the year. The lefty allowed two runs on three hits and punched out four across his six innings of work.

The Grasshoppers were happy to see Gosswein leave, as they plated two runs in the seventh and eighth against the Dash bullpen, tying it up at six.

Despite the four run lead gone, Winston-Salem was not deterred. Michael Turner singled with one out followed by a Keegan Fish walk to put two on. Nine hitter Taishi Nakawake drew a four pitch walk loading the bases with two outs and Tatum coming to the plate.

The NC State product was the hero back on Sunday in the walk-off win over Hickory, and on Wednesday with the bases loaded, he blooped a single into shallow right field splitting two Grasshoppers bringing home Turner to give the Dash the lead again, 7-6.

After regaining the lead, Tristan Stivors had to get the final three outs to close out the win. In the ninth, the closer got the first two outs before walking Jackson Glenn putting the tying run on base. With the go-ahead run at the plate, Stivors bared down, punching out Tres Gonzalez on three pitches, locking down the 7-6 win for Winston-Salem over Greensboro.

The Dash have taken the first two games of the six-game set against Greensboro in the Battle of I-40 and have won five in a row, their longest win streak in 2023.

Gladney enjoyed another big day at the plate going 2-for-3 with three RBI while Tatum picked up a three hit day driving in the go-ahead run.

Winston-Salem can secure at least a split of the six-game series against Greensboro on Thursday in game three. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium on Star Wars Night.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.