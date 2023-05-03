Cyclones Double Up 'Birds, 4-2 on Wednesday Night
May 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release
BROOKLYN, N.Y - For the first time in 2023, the Brooklyn Cyclones have won three straight games. The 'Clones took down the Aberdeen Ironbirds, 4-2, on Wednesday night at Maimonides Park. RHP Jeffrey Colon logged 6.2 strong frames of one-run ball, while striking out seven and walking one.
The scoring began in the bottom of the third, when 1B Jaylen Palmer came home to score on a wild pitch issued by Ironbirds starter RHP Jean Pinto.
Brooklyn doubled its lead two frames later, courtesy of an RBI triple from CF Stanley Consuegra to score Palmer - his second run of the contest.
Aberdeen's response came in the top of the seventh, when 3B Max Wagner hit a two-run home run off of RHP Jace Beck to tie the game.
It did not take Brooklyn very long to answer, however. In the bottom of the seventh, the Cyclones pieced together three doubles to regain the lead. First, LF Alex Ramirez led off the frame with a two-base knock. Then, C Kevin Parada lasered a double in the gap to score Ramirez and give Brooklyn the lead. Three batter later, DH Drake Osborn did the same, scoring Parada to push the Cyclones' cushion to two runs.
Aberdeen threatened in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded and two out, but RHP Paul Gervase sat down CF Dylan Beavers on a fly out to center to end the ballgame and give Brooklyn its third straight win.
The Cyclones return to action tomorrow against Aberdeen. First pitch from Maimonides Park is set for 7:00 p.m. RHP Blade Tidwell (0-1, 5.56 ERA) is expected to start for Brooklyn. He'll oppose RHP Daniel Federman (1-1, 4.60 ERA) for Aberdeen.
