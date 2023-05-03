Grasshoppers Fall to the Dash, 7-6, in Game Two of Away Series

May 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Winston-Salem Dash, 7-6, in the second game of its away series on Wednesday, May 3. The Dash moved to 16-5 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 14-9. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 10-7 with three Grasshopper errors.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Sammy Siani going 2-3 with one home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Maikol Escotto followed close behind going 2-3 with one double and three RBI.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was Valentin Linarez as he tallied two strikeouts and gave up six hits, four runs (three of them earned), and one free base on two innings of work. Brad Case took the loss for the Grasshoppers for his first of the season.

Tristan Stivors recorded the win for the Dash and moved to 1-0 on the season.

The Grasshoppers are back in action in Winston-Salem tomorrow Thursday, May 4, at 7:00 pm. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.