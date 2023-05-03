Caminero Homers Again, Hot Rods Lose 4-3 in Rome
May 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Rome, Georgia - Junior Caminero tied the game in the top of the sixth for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (9-12) with a solo home run, but the Rome Braves (10-12) homered in the bottom of the sixth, leading to a 4-3 Braves win on Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.
Bowling Green plated the first run of the game in the top of the third off Rome starter J.J. Niekro. Jalen Battles worked a lead off walk and moved up to third on a single by Blake Robertson. Shane Sasaki scored Battles on a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the fourth, Bob Seymour doubled and went to third on a singled. Dru Baker put runners on the corners with a base hit. Seymour scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Nick Schnell to make it a 2-0 ballgame.
Rome fought back against Bowling Green reliever Antonio Jimenez in the bottom of the fourth. Kevin Kilpatrick walked and moved up to second on a throwing error from Jimenez. Drake Baldwin walked and Ignacio Alvarez singled to right, scoring Kilpatrick to make it 2-1. Adam Zebrowski singled to load the bases and Baldwin scored on a ground ball double play from Geraldo Quintero to tie the game 2-2. Jimenez balked to score Alvarez from third and give Rome a 3-2 lead.
The Hot Rods tied the game in the top of the sixth against Braves reliever Daysbel Hernandez. Caminero blasted a solo homer over the right field wall to make it 3-3. Baldwin gave the Braves a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to right. In the ninth, Bowling Green failed to score after Baker and Schnell worked back-to-back lead off walks, falling to Rome 4-3.
Hernandez (1-0) earned the win, striking out two and walking two in 1.2 scoreless frames. Jimenez (0-1) picked up the loss, tossing 4.0 innings while letting up four runs on four hits and four walks. Peyton Williams (2) allowed a walk and a hit in a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and the Braves play game three of a six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:00 PM CT. Bowling Green is starting Keyshawn Askew (1-2, 4.50), while the Braves send out Daniel Martinez (0-2, 6.39) to the mound.
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2023
- Renegades Earn 9-4 victory Over Blue Rocks - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Cyclones Double Up 'Birds, 4-2 on Wednesday Night - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Baldwin's Big Night Boosts Braves Over 'Rods - Rome Braves
- Gilbert Records Second Multi-Homer Game; T's Fall 10-6 - Asheville Tourists
- Caminero Homers Again, Hot Rods Lose 4-3 in Rome - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- HVR Game Notes - May 3, 2023 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Find a Way to Win, 7-6 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Grasshoppers Fall to the Dash, 7-6, in Game Two of Away Series - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Big Day for Lee Sang But Claws Blanked 4-0 on Wednesday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- 'Dads Blank BlueClaws in 4-0 Victory - Hickory Crawdads
- BlueClaws to Host Double-Headers on May 31st, June 3rd - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Pineda's Two Homers Key 7-5 Win; Claws Have Won Seven of Eight - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bowling Green Hot Rods Stories
- Caminero Homers Again, Hot Rods Lose 4-3 in Rome
- Hot Rods Drop Series Opener 6-3, Fall Short in Late Comeback
- Caminero and Sasaki Collect Four Hits, Hot Rods Split Doubleheader
- Bowling Green and Asheville Game Suspended, Will Resume Sunday
- Parra and Caminero Homer, Hot Rods Top Tourists 4-1