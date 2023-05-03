BlueClaws to Host Double-Headers on May 31st, June 3rd
May 3, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will make up games rained out against Brooklyn with a pair of double-headers on Wednesday, May 31st and Saturday, June 3rd. Each double-header will begin at 5:35 pm and gates will open at 5:00 pm.
The BlueClaws and Cyclones were rained out on April 28th, April 29th, and April 30th at ShoreTown Ballpark. Fans with tickets to those games may exchange them for any remaining BlueClaws game this season. Exchanges can be made in person at the BlueClaws Box Office or on the phone by calling 732-901-7000 option 2.
The BlueClaws return home after this weekend on May 16th for a homestand that includes several popular promotions and theme nights:
Thursday, May 18th - Phillie Phanatic Appearance
Friday, May 19th - Marvel Super Hero Night with an appearance by Black Panther
Saturday, May 20th- Touch Some Trucks Day and Buster's Birthday, presented by Judd Shaw Injury Law
Sunday, May 21st - Bark in the Park, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, 95.9 WRAT and 100.1 WJRZ
Additional upcoming promotional nights include:
Friday, June 2nd - Post-Game Fireworks, Medusas de Jersey Shore, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas
Friday, June 9th - Post-Game Fireworks, Pride Night, presented by Coca-Cola
Saturday, June 10th - Irish Heritage Night, presented by New Jersey Natural Gas, with The Snakes performing as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series
Sunday, June 11th - Salute to Dad's Day with post-game catch on the field
