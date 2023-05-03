Baldwin's Big Night Boosts Braves Over 'Rods

ROME,GA - The Rome Braves were back in action on Wednesday night as Angel Flores sent right handed pitcher JJ Niekro to the mound.

The Hot Rods would strike early and jump out to a two run to nothing lead thanks to sacrifice flies from Shane Sasaki and Nick Schnell in the third and fourth innings. The Braves would get both of the runs back and more in the home half of the fourth as Nacho Alvarez Jr and Geraldo Quintero would both drive in runs for the Braves. With Keshawn Ogans at the plate, the Braves would take the lead on a balk from Antonio Jimenez.

After back to back scoreless frames, Bowling Green would knot things up at three runs each as Junior Caminero would send a home run ball over the right center field wall. The homer was Caminero's eighth of the year.

In the home half of the sixth inning, catcher Drake Baldwin's second home run in as many days would clear the berm in right field and give the Braves the lead. Baldwin's third long ball of the year would be all the Braves needed from there on out, as the pitching staff slammed the door out of the bullpen.

Making his first appearance of 2023, Ben Dum would hurl two frames of shoutout baseball to set the stage for Peyton Williams to pick up his second save of the season.

The four to three victory for the Braves is their tenth of the season, and their second straight. They extend their win streak over Bowling Green to four games, dating back to their roadtrip in mid-April.

The Braves are undefeated in the month of May, and look to keep the ball rolling with game three of the series tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

