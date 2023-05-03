Renegades Earn 9-4 victory Over Blue Rocks

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a six-run seventh inning to catapult them to a 9-4 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

For the second straight night, the Blue Rocks scored in the first inning. After a leadoff walk was issued to Nick Shumpert, Jacob Young bunted a ball down the third base line. Caleb Durbin fielded the ball but thew wildly to first, scoring Shumpert. Clay Aguilar retired the next three batters in order to limit the damage.

Wilmington added another run in the third on an RBI single by Trey Lipscomb off Harold Cortijo. In the bottom half of the inning, Aldenis Sánchez launched a one-out triple to right field and scored on an RBI groundout by Spencer Jones to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Hudson Valley runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take their first lead of the series. In the fifth, Spencer Henson and Ben Cowles began the frame with back-to-back singles. Both runners advanced on a passed ball before a wild pitch by Andrew Alvarez scored Henson. In the sixth, Durbin hit a bullet double to left field to place the tying run in scoring position. Two batters later, Grant Richardson singled him home to push the 'Gades ahead 3-2.

Wilmington bounced back in the seventh with a pair of runs to retake a 4-3 lead. Jordy Barley led off the inning with a single and stole second base. Shumpert then lined a single back up the middle that rolled past Jones for a two-base error to score Barley and place Shumpert at third base. He scored two batters later on a James Wood sacrifice fly to complete their scoring for the night.

The 'Gades offense erupted for six runs in the seventh, with the first seven men reaching off Alemao Hernandez (0-1). The inning was highlighted by a two-RBI triple from Aldenis Sanchez, his second triple of the contest, and RBI doubles from Jones and Durbin.

As a team, the Renegades racked up 12 hits, including six extra-base hits. Durbin led the way with three hits, including a pair of doubles, becoming the first Hudson Valley batter this season to hit two doubles in the same game..

Hudson Valley continues its series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 5:45. The Renegades will send RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-1, 7.62) to the bump, opposite of RHP Andry Lara (0-2, 5.40) for the Blue Rocks.

Renegades Record: 15-8

