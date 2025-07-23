Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2025
July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The Dallas Wings outscored the Seattle Storm 53-27 in the 2nd half to pick up the 87-63 win
Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, & 4 3PM. Paige Bueckers added in 14 PTS, 4 REB, & 6 AST in the win!
