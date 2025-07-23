Dallas Wings vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 22, 2025

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings outscored the Seattle Storm 53-27 in the 2nd half to pick up the 87-63 win

Arike Ogunbowale led the way with 20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, & 4 3PM. Paige Bueckers added in 14 PTS, 4 REB, & 6 AST in the win!

#WelcometotheW

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.