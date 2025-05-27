Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 27, 2025

May 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







The Dallas Wings secure their first victory of the szn after taking down the Connecticut Sun 109-87!

Paige Bueckers recorded a career-high 21 PTS in the win

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 27, 2025

