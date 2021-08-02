Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Jerad Rosburg to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

August 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release









Tesas Stars defenseman Jerad Rosburg

(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall) Tesas Stars defenseman Jerad Rosburg(Texas Stars, Credit: Mollie Kendall)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jerad Rosburg to a two-year, two-way contract.

Rosburg, 25, recorded seven points (1-6=7) in 36 regular-season games with the Texas Stars. The defenseman finished his first full season of professional hockey ranked first on Texas with 34 penalty minutes. Among team defensemen, his six assists were tied for third and his seven points were good for fourth, while he ranked third with 43 shots on goal.

Rosburg has skated in 38 career AHL regular-season games and has registered nine points (2-7=9). Additionally, he's logged 55 points (12-43=55) in 141 career NCAA contests in four seasons with Michigan State.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Clarksville, Maryland was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a Free Agent on March 9, 2020.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.