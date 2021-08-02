Coyotes Sign Mayo to One-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a one-year two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old Mayo registered 1-3-4 and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2020-21.

The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman has totaled 13-29-42 and 149 PIM in 256 career AHL games.

The Victoria, BC native posted 28-107-135 and 229 PIM in 249 career games with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2012-16.

Mayo was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (133rd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

