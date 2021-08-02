Coyotes Sign Speers to One-Year Contract
August 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Blake Speers to a one-year two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 24-year-old Speers played in four games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2020-21.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has totaled 19-18-37 and 76 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career AHL games. He skated in three NHL games with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17.
The Sault Ste. Marie, ON native posted 84-131-215 and 82 PIM in 217 career games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL) from 2013-17.
Speers was originally drafted by New Jersey in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
