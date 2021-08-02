Coyotes Sign Speers to One-Year Contract

August 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Blake Speers to a one-year two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 24-year-old Speers played in four games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2020-21.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has totaled 19-18-37 and 76 penalty minutes (PIM) in 151 career AHL games. He skated in three NHL games with the New Jersey Devils in 2016-17.

The Sault Ste. Marie, ON native posted 84-131-215 and 82 PIM in 217 career games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL) from 2013-17.

Speers was originally drafted by New Jersey in the third round (67th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.