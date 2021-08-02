Barracuda Sign Former Eagles Captain Mark Alt
August 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed defenseman Mark Alt to a one-year AHL contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Alt, 29, served as an alternate captain for the AHL's Ontario Reign last season, appearing in 29 games while posting seven points (two goals, five assists) and two penalty minutes. In addition, he appeared in two games with the Los Angeles Kings.
Over his nine-year career, the Kansas City, Missouri native has appeared in 20 NHL games with Los Angeles, Colorado and Philadelphia, recording four penalty minutes. In addition, he has skated in 405 AHL games with Ontario, Colorado, Lehigh Valley and Adirondack, racking up 117 points (30 goals, 87 assists), 182 penalty minutes and a plus-8 rating. Alt donned the "C" with the Colorado Eagles from 2018-20, becoming the first player in the Eagles' AHL history to serve as captain.
Before turning pro, Alt played three seasons at the University of Minnesota. While in high school at Cretin-Derham Hall in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Alt was a two-sport Athlete, playing both hockey and football. He quarterbacked the Raiders to a state championship and was named Minnesota's Player of the Year. Alt received football scholarship offers from the likes of UCLA, Stanford and Iowa, but eventually elected to play college hockey for the Gophers instead of pursing a football career. John Alt, Mark's father, player 13 seasons in the NFL as an offensive tackle with the Kansas City Chiefs, making two Pro Bowls during his career, and is in the Chiefs Hall of Fame.
The six-foot-four, 205-pound, right-shot defenseman was originally selected by Carolina in the 2010 NHL Draft (second round, 53rd overall).
