Coyotes Sign Dineen to One-Year Contract
August 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.
The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Dineen recorded 3-7-10 with four penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2020-21.
The 23-year-old defenseman has totaled 11-25-36 and 22 PIM in 136 career AHL games with the Roadrunners.
The Toms River, NJ native collected 39-98-137 and 36 PIM in 162 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the North Bay Battalion and Sarnia Sting from 2015-18.
Dineen was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (68th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2021
- Coyotes Sign Mayo to One-Year Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Coyotes Sign Dineen to One-Year Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Schedule Preview - Henderson Silver Knights
- Jason Smith and Riley Armstrong Named Assistant Coaches - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Barracuda Sign Former Eagles Captain Mark Alt - San Jose Barracuda
- Minnesota Wild Names Todd Frederickson Vice President of Marketing - Iowa Wild
- Checkers Sign Evan Fitzpatrick and Karch Bachman to AHL Contracts - Charlotte Checkers
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Jerad Rosburg to a Two-Year, Two-Way Contract - Texas Stars
- Eagles Re-Sign Defenseman Miles Gendron - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.