Coyotes Sign Dineen to One-Year Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year two-way contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Dineen recorded 3-7-10 with four penalty minutes (PIM) in 22 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2020-21.

The 23-year-old defenseman has totaled 11-25-36 and 22 PIM in 136 career AHL games with the Roadrunners.

The Toms River, NJ native collected 39-98-137 and 36 PIM in 162 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the North Bay Battalion and Sarnia Sting from 2015-18.

Dineen was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (68th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

