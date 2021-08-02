Minnesota Wild Names Todd Frederickson Vice President of Marketing

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the team has named Todd Frederickson Vice President of Marketing. In addition, the team named Allie Brown Vice President of Business Operations for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Frederickson brings 25 years of hockey industry experience to Minnesota. In his new role with the Wild, he will report to Mitch Helgerson, Senior Vice President of Marketing, and help lead the team's marketing efforts including brand management, advertising, analytics, events and game operations, digital media and public relations. Frederickson will continue to oversee Iowa and serve as their Governor and be responsible for all interaction with the AHL. He reports to Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka in his role with Iowa.

Frederickson was named President of Iowa on April 24, 2013, and has been instrumental in hockey's successful return to the Des Moines market as Iowa has become one of the premier franchises in the AHL. Under his leadership, the team has garnered numerous awards including winning Team of the Year, Social Media Department of the Year, Outstanding Fan Experience and Best Unique Game Operations Promotion in 2019. Frederickson was also the 2019 recipient of the Thomas Ebright Award in recognition of his career contributions to the AHL.

As the first president in team history, Frederickson created community-based initiatives such as the Healthy Living Floor Hockey Program and the team's Wild About Reading campaign. During the 2017-18 season, the team partnered with Iowa Corn and introduced Hockey Days Iowa, the largest outdoor 3-on-3 hockey tournament in Iowa history. In 2016, the club partnered with Wells Fargo to christen the first-ever outdoor rink at Raccoon River in West Des Moines. The team has added six more rinks since the program's inception, reaching communities in Waukee, Ankeny, Indianola, Ames, Johnston and Urbandale.

Prior to joining Iowa, Frederickson served as the AHL's Vice President, Team Business Services, leading the league to five consecutive years of ticket sales and corporate sales growth. Before joining the AHL, Frederickson spent time with the Atlanta Falcons organization. Prior to that, Frederickson spent 10 years in the ticketing department of the AHL's Chicago Wolves, including three years as executive director of ticket sales and service.

The Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich., native, is a graduate of Denison University in Granville, Ohio. He and his wife, Kristy, have two children, Lilly and William.

Brown will be responsible for overseeing the marketing, retail, broadcast and digital media efforts for Iowa. She joined the organization in 2013 as an office administrator and has held a number of roles with the team, most recently serving as Senior Director of Marketing and Creative Services. Brown has provided invaluable direction and contributions to many of Iowa's successful initiatives. Her leadership in game operations and video production has made the fan experience at Wells Fargo Arena one of the best in the AHL, and her progressive approach to promotions and sponsorships has allowed the Wild to show revenue growth for seven consecutive seasons. Brown was the recipient of the Ken McKenzie Award in 2019-20 as the AHL Marketing Executive of the Year.

