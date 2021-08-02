Eagles Re-Sign Defenseman Miles Gendron

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Miles Gendron to an AHL two-way contract for the 2021-22 season. Gendron split the 2020-21 season between the Eagles and the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, posting two goals and one assist in 15 games with Colorado and seven goals and eight assists in 46 contests with Utah.

A third-round pick of the Ottawa Senators in 2014, Gendron has netted 11 goals and 20 assists in 82 total ECHL contests with the Grizzlies, Reading Royals, Brampton Beast and Newfoundland Growlers. He also skated in one AHL game with the Belleville Senators during the 2019-20 campaign. Prior to moving to the pro ranks, Gendron amassed 10 goals and 23 assists in 126 NCAA games at the University of Connecticut and served as the Huskies' team captain during his senior season.

The Colorado Eagles will kick off the home portion of the 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday, October 22nd when they take on the San Jose Barracuda, with the Budweiser Events Center now open to 100% fan capacity. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

