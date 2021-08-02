Silver Knights Schedule Preview

August 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights are ready to embark on their second journey as an AHL franchise as they open the 2021-22 season on Oct. 15 against the Colorado Eagles.

Henderson is set venture beyond the Pacific Division for the first time this season as the AHL has allowed a broader travel schedule at this stage in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last season, the Silver Knights posted 25 wins during their 39-game schedule. Henderson finished atop the Pacific Division before falling in the division championship game to the Bakersfield Condors.

The 2021-22 slate features some key matchups for the Silver Knights as they take on the same foes as last year with the additions of the Iowa Wild and Rockford IceHogs.

Henderson Silver Knights vs. Colorado Eagles

Home: Oct. 15, Oct. 17, Jan. 28, Jan. 29

Away: Nov. 19, Nov. 20, Feb. 15, Feb. 16

After squaring off five times in 2021, the Silver Knights and Eagles will meet eight times in 2021-22 beginning with the home opener on Oct. 15 at Orleans Arena. Henderson swept a weekend set at Colorado in early March last season to take a 2-0 lead in the season series. The Eagles answered with a 5-2 win at Orleans Arena on March 24, but Henderson closed the season set with consecutive wins by counts of 6-4 and 4-3. Gage Quinney notched the first hat trick in Silver Knights history on March 5 en route to a 4-2 win for Henderson in its first meeting with Colorado.

Henderson Silver Knights vs. Abbotsford Canucks

Home: Dec. 18, Dec. 19

Away: Oct. 22, Oct. 24

Henderson will meet Abbotsford for the first time in franchise history on Oct. 22 in the first away contest of the season. Abbotsford is playing its first season under the Canucks name in the AHL as the affiliate of Vancouver.

Henderson Silver Knights vs. Bakersfield Condors

Home: Oct. 29, Oct. 30, Jan. 1, April 2

Away: Dec. 3, Feb. 11, Feb. 12, April 1

The Silver Knights and Condors were the top two teams in the Pacific Division in 2021 and they met in the division final at T-Mobile Arena. The Condors took home bragging rights at the end of a strange season and should be a tough test again for the Silver Knights. Henderson will look to improve on its 2-4-0 regular season record against Bakersfield from last season.

Henderson Silver Knights vs. Ontario Reign

Home: Nov. 3, Dec. 22, Jan. 15, Feb. 23

Away: Dec. 31, Jan. 14, March 4, March 5

Henderson and Ontario became very familiar with one another last season and are set to square off eight times in the 2021-22 campaign. The Silver Knights won their first two games in franchise history against the Reign on Feb. 6 (5-2) and Feb. 8 (6-2). Henderson finished the season with a 3-1-0 record against the Reign and will look to add to that strong mark in 2021-22.

Henderson Silver Knights vs. Iowa Wild

Home: Nov. 27, Nov. 28

Away: March 12, March 13

Henderson and Iowa are set to meet for the first time on Nov. 27 as the Wild visit the Silver Knights at Orleans Arena. The affiliates of Vegas and Minnesota will face each other four times in 2021-22.

Henderson Silver Knights vs. Rockford IceHogs

Home: April 4, April 6

Away: Dec. 10, Dec. 11

Rockford represents the third new opponent for the Silver Knights in 2021-22 as Henderson takes on the IceHogs for the first time. The two teams will have four meetings in 2021-22.

Henderson Silver Knights vs. San Diego Gulls

Home: Jan. 5, Feb. 25, Feb. 26, March 19

Away: Nov. 10, Dec. 29, March 16, March 18

After facing each other six times last season, the Silver Knights and Gulls are set for another eight matchups in 2021-22. Henderson found success against San Diego last season with five wins in their six matchups. The Silver Knights outscored the Gulls by a count of 20-16 in their six games last year.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.