Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to a One-Year, Two Way Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to a one year, two-way contract.

Bayreuther, 25, made his NHL debut in 2018-19, registering five points (2-3=5) in 19 regular-season games with the Dallas Stars. The defenseman also appeared in 53 regular-season American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Texas Stars, posting 25 points (7-18=25). Bayreuther finished the campaign tied for second among Texas defensemen with seven goals and ranked third with 25 points, while he paced team blueliners and shared eighth among all Texas skaters with three power play goals.

The blueliner has recorded 62 points (16-46=62) in 139 career regular-season AHL games, all as a member of the Texas Stars. The defenseman has also skated in 22 career games in the Calder Cup Playoffs, tallying eight points (3-5=8). Additionally, he played for four seasons at St. Lawrence University (NCAA), posting 111 points (35-76=111) in 142 career games.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound native of Canaan, N.H. was originally undrafted and signed by Dallas as a free agent on March 15, 2017.

