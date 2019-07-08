Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Kevin Roy

July 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Kevin Roy on a one-year, two-way contract.

Roy, 26, appeared in three regular season games with the Anaheim Ducks. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound native of Greenfield Park, Quebec, appeared in 11 regular season games with the Ducks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, producing five points (1-4-5). Roy played in eight AHL playoff games with San Diego, registering three points (2-1-3).

He has appeared in 28 career NHL regular season games with Anaheim (2017-18 to 2018-19), recording seven points (6-1-7). Over 125 AHL regular season games, Roy has posted 88 points (31-57-88).

The Northeastern University alum was originally selected by Anaheim in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

For more information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.