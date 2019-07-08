Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Kevin Roy
July 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Kevin Roy on a one-year, two-way contract.
Roy, 26, appeared in three regular season games with the Anaheim Ducks. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound native of Greenfield Park, Quebec, appeared in 11 regular season games with the Ducks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Diego Gulls, producing five points (1-4-5). Roy played in eight AHL playoff games with San Diego, registering three points (2-1-3).
He has appeared in 28 career NHL regular season games with Anaheim (2017-18 to 2018-19), recording seven points (6-1-7). Over 125 AHL regular season games, Roy has posted 88 points (31-57-88).
The Northeastern University alum was originally selected by Anaheim in the fourth round (97th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.
For more information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2019
- Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther to a One-Year, Two Way Contract - Texas Stars
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Kevin Roy - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Labrie Signed to An AHL Deal - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Gemel Smith to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Sign Darren Archibald - Toronto Marlies
- Dallas Stars Appoint Neil Graham as Texas Stars Assistant Coach - Texas Stars
- 'Canes Sign Lintuniemi to One-Year, Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan MacPherson to 1-Year AHL Contracts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with D Jake Massie - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Kevin Roy
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan MacPherson to 1-Year AHL Contracts
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with D Jake Massie
- Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa Named AHL's Outstanding Executive for 2018-19
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Joel Lowry, G Phillippe Desrosiers