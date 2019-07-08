Labrie Signed to An AHL Deal

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Hubert Labrie to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season.

Labrie, 27, played in 69 games for the Syracuse Crunch last season totalling 10 assists and 73 penalty minutes.

A veteran of 411 career AHL games, Labrie has scored 12 goals and added 51 points while suiting up for Texas, Springfield, San Antonio, Chicago, Hershey, Hartford and Syracuse.

The Victoriaville, QC., native won a Calder Cup in 2014 with Texas and also collected a QMJHL title in 2008 with the Gatineau Olympiques.

