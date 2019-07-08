Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with D Jake Massie

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Jake Massie on a two-year, entry-level contract.

Massie, 22, appeared in 30 games with the University of Vermont, recording nine points (4-5-9). The 6-foot-2, 177-pound native of Sainte-Lazare, Quebec, played 95 games over three seasons with the Catamounts, producing 23 points (6-17-23).

He was originally selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the sixth round (156th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

