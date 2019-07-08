Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan MacPherson to 1-Year AHL Contracts

July 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Monday that they have signed forward Liam Pecararo and defenseman Dylan MacPherson to one-year, one-way AHL contracts.

Pecararo, 23, turned pro last spring following his collegiate season with Northeastern University, in which he put up 30 points (11g, 19a) in 37 games for the Huskies. The 5-foot-11, 163-pound forward also previously skated collegiately with the University of Maine. The native of Canton, Mass. picked up his first professional point with an assist in the Thunderbirds' season finale victory at Providence on April 14.

MacPherson, 21, also made his professional debut with the Thunderbirds in April after completing his junior career with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. In 181 games there, MacPherson produced 43 points (6g, 37a) to go along with a +15 rating and 36 penalty minutes. A native of Redcliff, AB, MacPherson also scooped up his first professional point on April 14 against Providence. The blueliner stands 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.

For more information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.