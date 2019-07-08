Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan MacPherson to 1-Year AHL Contracts
July 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Monday that they have signed forward Liam Pecararo and defenseman Dylan MacPherson to one-year, one-way AHL contracts.
Pecararo, 23, turned pro last spring following his collegiate season with Northeastern University, in which he put up 30 points (11g, 19a) in 37 games for the Huskies. The 5-foot-11, 163-pound forward also previously skated collegiately with the University of Maine. The native of Canton, Mass. picked up his first professional point with an assist in the Thunderbirds' season finale victory at Providence on April 14.
MacPherson, 21, also made his professional debut with the Thunderbirds in April after completing his junior career with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers. In 181 games there, MacPherson produced 43 points (6g, 37a) to go along with a +15 rating and 36 penalty minutes. A native of Redcliff, AB, MacPherson also scooped up his first professional point on April 14 against Providence. The blueliner stands 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds.
For more information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2019
- Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Gemel Smith to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Marlies Sign Darren Archibald - Toronto Marlies
- Dallas Stars Appoint Neil Graham as Texas Stars Assistant Coach - Texas Stars
- 'Canes Sign Lintuniemi to One-Year, Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan MacPherson to 1-Year AHL Contracts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with D Jake Massie - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins Sign Goaltender Dustin Tokarski - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Thunderbirds Sign F Liam Pecararo, D Dylan MacPherson to 1-Year AHL Contracts
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with D Jake Massie
- Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa Named AHL's Outstanding Executive for 2018-19
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with F Joel Lowry, G Phillippe Desrosiers
- Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defensemen Tommy Cross & Ethan Prow