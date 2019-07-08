Dallas Stars Appoint Neil Graham as Texas Stars Assistant Coach

July 8, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars Assistant General Manager and Texas Stars General Manager Scott White announced today that the club has appointed Neil Graham as Assistant Coach of the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Graham replaces Bob Jones, who was named an Assistant Coach for the Ottawa Senators on July 5.

Graham, 34, spent the last four seasons as the head coach of the Idaho Steelheads, the ECHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars. Over that span, he amassed a 166-91-31 record in 288 regular-season contests and led Idaho to three consecutive 40-win seasons. Graham guided the Steelheads to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in all four of his campaigns as head coach, recording a 14-20 record in 34 postseason games. He helped continue the club's streak of qualifying for the postseason in each of last 22 seasons, which is the longest active postseason streak in professional hockey. Prior to being appointed head coach on Aug. 7, 2015, he was named as Idaho's full-time assistant coach during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons after serving as a player/coach for the 2012-13 campaign.

"Neil has proven himself as a capable coach during his tenure in Idaho," White said. "His experience as a coach and player will be a tremendous asset to head coach Derek Laxdal and the entire Texas Stars coaching staff."

The Calgary, Alberta native is a graduate of Mercyhurst University where he played hockey for four seasons before turning pro, recording 60 points (23-37=60) and 128 penalty minutes over 137 games. He split three seasons between the ECHL and Southern Professional Hockey League, scoring 98 points (42-56=98) in 113 professional games.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the upcoming season on October 4, 2019. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.