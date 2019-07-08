Tampa Bay Lightning Sign Forward Gemel Smith to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed free agent forward Gemel Smith to a one-year, two-way contract today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Smith, 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, played in 17 games last season with the Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins, recording two goals and three points. He also played in 47 games with the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League, notching 16 goals and 40 points. Smith also skated in two Calder Cup Playoff games. He was claimed off waivers by Boston from Dallas on December 6, 2018.

The Toronto, Ontario native has played in 80 career NHL games with the Stars and Bruins, registering 11 goals and 20 points. He established career highs of six goals and 11 points in 46 games with Dallas during the 2017-18 season. Smith has played in 233 career AHL games with the Bruins and Texas Stars, amassing 51 goals and 126 points. He has also played in five career Calder Cup Playoff games.

Smith, 25, was selected by Dallas in the fourth round, 13th overall, in the 2012 NHL Draft.

