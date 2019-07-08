Marlies Sign Darren Archibald

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Darren Archibald for the 2019-20 season.

Archibald, 29, split the 2018-19 season at both the NHL and AHL levels with the Vancouver Canucks, the Ottawa Senators and their affiliates, the Utica Comets and the Belleville Senators. In Utica, he served as alternate captain, registering 16 points (11 goals, 5 assists) through 23 games and ended the season with Belleville, picking up eight goals and nine assists in 28 games. The Newmarket, Ontario native has collected 184 points (96 goals, 88 assists) through 407 career regular season AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, Utica and Belleville. In 55 career regular season NHL games with Vancouver and Ottawa, he has recorded six goals and eight assists.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster at the end of their regular season featured 12 players who were developed with the Marlies (Travis Dermott, Jake Gardiner, Frederik Gauthier, Justin Holl, Zach Hyman, Andreas Johnsson, Kasperi Kapanen, Martin Marincin, Trevor Moore, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly and Garret Sparks).

