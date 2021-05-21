'Dads Blank Hoppers in 3-0 Victory

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads got back in the win column with a 3-0 victory against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Friday night.

The 'Dads got things started in the fourth inning as Frainyer Chavez led off the inning with a triple. Justin Foscue brought him in with a sacrifice fly to right and gave the 'Dads a 1-0 lead.

They stretched the lead to three in the fifth with a pair of runs. Ryan Anderson singled to left and advanced to second on a ground out by Kenen Irizarry. Pedro Gonzalez drew a walk to put two runners on for the 'Dads. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt and another error by the right fielder as he tried to throw it in brought Anderson in to score and moved Gonzalez to third. Ornelas drove him home with a single to left.

On the mound for the Crawdads, starter Grant Wolfram pitched through traffic in the first and settled down to record four scoreless innings while striking out six. Zak Kent pitch four innings of scoreless innings, getting 10 of his twelve outs on a strikeout. Sean Chandler came in for the ninth and got the save.

Tomorrow evening the 'Dads will take on their Latinx identity of Las Llamas de Hickory presented by the Catawba County Partnership for Children, the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, and Centro Latino. The first 1,000 fans will also get a replica jersey thanks to Pepsi and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. The first pitch will be at 7pm and gates will open at 6pm.

