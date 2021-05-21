Walker Is Wonderful in Cyclones 4-1 Win

BROOKLYN, NY - New York native Josh Walker tossed a season-high six innings, sending the Brooklyn Cyclones, the High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, to a 4-1 win Friday night against the Hudson Valley Renegades at Maimonides Park.

BIG MOMENTS

Josh Walker earned his third victory in four starts, going a season-high six innings with four strikeouts. After allowing an RBI single from Hudson Valley's Josh Breaux in the first inning, the southpaw retired 16 of his final 18 batters.

Brett Baty roped an RBI single in Brooklyn's three-run first inning. The No. 4 Mets prospect added a run-scoring single in the fifth to push Brooklyn's lead to 4-1.

Mets No. 27 prospect Michel Otanez hit upwards of 98 mph on the radar gun in relief of Walker in the seventh, striking out three. Righty Eric Orze pitched a perfect eighth and ninth, striking out three.

KEY CYCLONES PERFORMERS

Josh Walker: W, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K

Brett Baty: 2-4, two RBIs

LT Struble: 1-2, sac bunt, walk, run

Eric Orze: 2 IP, 3 K

NEWS AND NOTES

Josh Walker tossed Brooklyn's first quality start of the season, lasting a season-long six innings.

Adding two more runs batted in on Friday night, Brett Baty leads the Cyclones with 16 RBIs.

Eric Orze earned Brooklyn's second save of the season, pitching two scoreless innings.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones vs. Hudson Valley, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Probables: RHP Cam Opp (first start) vs. LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch: MiLB.TV

Audio: MiLB First Pitch App

