Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 21)

The Dash take on Jersey Shore for the fourth game in a six-game set tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m..

Winston-Salem Dash (7-8) vs. JERSEY SHORE BLUECLAWS (7-8)

RHP Davis Martin (1-1, 4.91 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler McKay (1-1, 6.75 ERA)

7:05 p.m. - FirstEnergy Park (Lakewood, NJ)

Game #16

L.P. FRANS STADIUM PROVES KIND; FIRSTENERGY PARK DOES NOT

The Dash offense showed signs of life Thursday, but still struggled to plate runs in their 4-2 loss at Jersey Shore. The Dash left nine on base in their third-straight loss, committing two errors in the process.

While still in a losing effort, the Dash were given solid relief performances from the bullpen while outhitting Jersey Shore 8-7, marking the first time this series the Dash outhit Jersey Shore.

TYLER MCKAY: AN INSIDE LOOK

RHP Tyler McKay earns his second start in the piggyback rotation for Jersey Shore, amassing a 1-1 record and 6.75 ERA in eight total innings. McKay spent time at both Kansas State and Howard (TX) College before he was selected in the 16th round by the Phillies. The righty mixed in bullpen appearances with his scheduled starts but was drafted as a starter by the Phillies - a place where he continues to thrive.

After pitching to a 2.45 ERA with rookie-level GCL Phillies, McKay fanned 57 batters in the 2019 season through 12 starts, earning three wins in the process. Nearly 20% of his outs come via the strikeout, while 50% come on ground balls - a statistic further supported by just eight total homers allowed in two plus seasons.

One area the Dash can make their mark? Line drives. McKay allowed a .230 batting average, but .272 BABIP (average on balls in play), meaning that when balls are hit hard, McKay yields more hits on average than if he were to pitch to his normal ground ball tendencies.

WHAT IS "PIGGYBACKING"?

While not commonplace at the MLB level, "piggybacking" is employed more in the minors. Essentially, once a starter throws a predetermined number of pitches or innings (typically shorter than that of a typical starter), a reliever is brought in with the goal of replicating that same workload with similar (or better) results.

The logic behind the maneuver is hitters will produce more favorable outcomes the more a see a pitcher,

THAT'S STOTT, NOT SCOTT

The Phillies first-round selection in 2019 (14th overall), INF Bryson Stott opens the season as Philadelphia's third ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline. The shortstop was a three-year starter at UNLV, posting an OPS of nearly 1.000 his final season in Las Vegas, boosting his draft stock immensely in the process. He boasts defensive versatility and a patient approach at the plate, walking more than he struck out in college.

That approach has paid dividends at the High-A level. While his average sits at .235, Stott carries an OPS of .988, ranking in the top 15 of both slugging and OBP. The Las Vegas native slugged three homers in the opening two series, mixing in 15 walks to reach base in 13 of the 14 games he's played.

The former Rebel is a left-handed hitter who has put on muscle in an effort to improve his power tool, with many believing he can become a regular at the MLB level. Stott showed his skills and ability in the series opener, slugging a two-run homer among his two hits, giving the BlueClaws the victory.

A LOOK FORWARD

Ryan Newman and the Dash hand the ball to LHP Taylor Varnell. A bright spot for the Dash this year, Varnell has not allowed an earned run in eight innings, combining to pitch as a starter and reliever through his first few appearances.

For the BlueClaws, RHP Noah Skirrow earns the starting nod for the second time this year. The former Liberty Flame started against Wilmington on May 11 and is pitching for the fourth time come Saturday. Skirrow enters with a 0.96 ERA in 9.1 combined innings in his first season in the minors.

