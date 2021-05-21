Six-Run Fourth Propels Asheville to 7-6 Win Over Greenville

May 21, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Greenville Drive News Release







Asheville, NC - With the Drive leading, 6-1, heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Asheville plated six runs to take the lead and win, 7-6, completing the come-from-behind victory Friday night at McCormick Field.

The Tourists sent 11 men to the plate in the deciding inning and collected six hits. Two-run singles by Alex McKenna and Emmanuel Valez, a wild pitch with a runner on third and RBI single by Luis Santana allowed Asheville to take the lead.

Chase Shugart started on the mound for the Drive and had a successful first three innings. In the fourth, however, he allowed six runs on five hits. Overall, he completed 3.1 innings and surrendered eight hits and one walk with five strikeouts. He was tagged with the loss. Dylan Spacke, 2.2 innings, and Alex Scherff, 2.0 innings, fanned five and four, respectively, without allowing a run.

Felipe Tejada pitched 3.0 innings of shutout ball in relief to earn the win. Mark Moclair completed a 4.0 inning save by allowing just one hit with seven strikeouts. Juan Pablo Lopez got the start for Asheville and allowed six runs over 2.0 innings.

Greenville's Tyler Dearden led the team with a game-high three hits, one double, and three RBI. Elih Marrero registered two hits while Cam Cannon extended his hitting-streak to seven. The team struck out 13 times and went 4-for-17 with runners in scoring position.

The Drive picked up where they left off last night. With one out in the first inning, Nick Sogard and Tyler Esplin each drew walks. Tyreque Reed stepped up to the plate next and loaded bases on an error by the second baseman. That brought up Dearden, who cleared the bases on a three-run double to center field to give Greenville an early 3-0 lead.

Asheville got an unearned run in the bottom of the first to make the score 3-1. After the first two batters were retired, Korey Lee singled and Scott Schreiber reached on a throwing error to put runners at first and second. Colin Barber came to the plate next and delivered an RBI single.

Greenville completed back-to-back three run frames to open the game. Luke Bandy drew and leadoff walk and advanced to second on an Elih Marrero single. The next two batters were retired but Tyler Esplin doubled and drove in two more. Reed then ripped an RBI single up the middle. The Drive led, 6-1, at the end of the second inning.

Two innings later, the Tourists six-run frame gave them their first lead of the game, one they wouldn't relent.

Game five is set for 6:05 pm at McCormick Park in Asheville, NC. The Drive are scheduled to send left-hander Jay Groome to face off against right-hander Jose Bravo.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from May 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.