D-Man Jake Ryczek Returns to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed defenseman Jake Ryczek to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.

Ryczek, 24, played in 48 games last season for the Thunder. His 25 points (6 goals, 19 assists) were tied for the team-high for a defenseman in 2021-22. The 5-foot-11 185-pound righty also played in the ECHL with the Indy Fuel in 2019-20.

"Jake is a mobile, puck-moving defenseman, We're happy to welcome him back to the blue line," Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "His skill set will help us get out of the defensive zone quickly. Jake creates offense with speed and will be an asset on special teams as well."

Before turning pro, Ryczek played in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Halifax Mooseheads. In 84 games with Halifax, the Springfield, MA native tallied 16 goals and added 44 assists. Ryczek played five games with Providence College in the fall of 2017.

Ryczek played for three seasons in the United States Hockey League and suited up for the Sioux City Muskateers and the Chicago Steel. The 23-year-old recorded 81 points (21 goals, 60 assists) in 151 games in his USHL career.

