Fredericks Returns to Wichita After Solid Rookie Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce that forward Logan Fredericks has re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

Fredericks, 26, joined the Thunder in early November last season. He started his rookie campaign with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, tallying five points (3g, 2a) in six games.

After appearing in one game for the Orlando Solar Bears, he came to the Thunder and finished a solid first year as a pro. Fredericks collected 13 goals and 12 assists for 25 points in 61 games in Thunder blue.

"I'm excited to come back to the Thunder," stated Fredericks. " I really enjoyed my time last season. I finally felt like I found a home after spending time in two different cities. I can't wait to start the year and to see everyone at INTRUST."

Prior to turning pro, he played a four-year career at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA DIII). In 90 career games, Fredericks recorded 61 points (23g, 38a). He helped the Pointers to the NCAA DIII WIAC Championship and won the National Championship, beating Norwich in overtime, 3-2

Fredericks is the sixth player to be announced this offseason. Stay tuned tomorrow at 3 p.m. for another player announcement!

