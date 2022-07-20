Brad Arvanitis Returns to Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush announced on Wednesday via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Brad Arvanitis has been signed for the 2022-23 season. It will be his first full season as a pro.

Arvanitis appeared in five games for Rapid City in March and April of 2022 following the conclusion of his senior season at Babson College. He went 3-1-1-0 with a 2.80 goals against average and .922 save percentage during his stint with Rapid City.

"Brad came in when all three of our goalies were called up and stood on his head," Rush head coach and general manager Scott Burt said. "He really impressed me with the way he handled himself on and off the ice. With his work ethic and ability we are excited to see what he can do this season."

Arvanitis played three seasons at Babson College, where he transferred after opening his college career at the University of Massachusetts. During his time at Babson, he appeared in 37 games and went 24-7-3 with a 2.10 GAA and .930 save percentage. In the 2019-20 season, he was second among all NCAA Division III goaltenders with a .952 save percentage.

"I'm very excited to be coming back to Rapid City," Arvanitis said. "From the moment I arrived, I could tell the organization was a first class one that I wanted to be a part of. I cannot wait to put the Rush jersey back on, get back to work with the team and play in front of those great fans."

