Georgia Native Connor Moore Returns to the Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Connor Moore for the 2022-23 season.

"Connor improves each game he plays," said Head Coach Brenden Kotyk. "His first year he didn't see a lot of minutes, but he continued to work hard and improve his game. Last season he had a chance for more ice time and took full advantage. He played in all situations and logged heavy minutes for us throughout the season."

In 56 games during the 2021-22 season, Moore racked up 25 points and scored his first professional goal. Now entering his third season with South Carolina, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound right-handed defenseman has suited up for 84 games and recorded 32 points on two goals and 30 assists from 2020-22. The blueliner stepped up when the team needed him last year, serving as an alternate captain for a portion of the season.

"The organization has been a great fit for me through my first two seasons," said Moore. "Coach Kotyk did a great job of showing us the culture he wanted to build to make our team successful. Because of that, I was able to take a leap in playing time, which helped me play with confidence on the ice and help the team."

Prior to joining the Stingrays in 2020, the native of Cumming, Ga. spent four seasons at Boston College, helping lead the Eagles to two Hockey East Regular Season Championships. Moore appeared in 139 games from 2016-20, accumulating 45 points on nine goals and 36 assists.

The Stingrays will open the 2022-23 home campaign on October 22 at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Norfolk Admirals at 6:05 p.m.

